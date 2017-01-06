Aleppo’s liberation to lay basis for setting conflict in Syria - Russia’s General Staff

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
Finland’s Kontiolahti to host BMW IBU World Cup 8 instead of Russia’s TyumenSport January 07, 20:50
Portugal’s former President Mario Soares dies at age of 92World January 07, 19:59
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’World January 07, 19:51
Kadyrov praises inter-religious peace and harmony in ChechnyaSociety & Culture January 07, 13:45
Putin congratulates Russians on ChristmasSociety & Culture January 07, 13:20
Patriarch Kirill warns against provocations in cultureSociety & Culture January 07, 13:14
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacksWorld January 07, 2:26
Gazprom sets record for daily export volume to non-CIS countriesBusiness & Economy January 06, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The liberation of the Syrian city of Aleppo may lay the basis for the peaceful settlement of the armed conflict in Syria, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.
"The successes of the Syrian armed forces for the liberation of Aleppo have created necessary conditions for the peaceful settlement of the conflict. This was vividly confirmed by the conclusion of an agreement on halting hostilities on the territory of Syria," the general said.
"I’m confident that it will lay the basis for the political settlement of the conflict," the chief of Russia’s General Staff said.