Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Aleppo’s liberation to lay basis for setting conflict in Syria - Russia’s General Staff

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 06, 13:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"I’m confident that it will lay the basis for the political settlement of the conflict," Valery Gerasimov said
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The liberation of the Syrian city of Aleppo may lay the basis for the peaceful settlement of the armed conflict in Syria, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.

"The successes of the Syrian armed forces for the liberation of Aleppo have created necessary conditions for the peaceful settlement of the conflict. This was vividly confirmed by the conclusion of an agreement on halting hostilities on the territory of Syria," the general said.

"I’m confident that it will lay the basis for the political settlement of the conflict," the chief of Russia’s General Staff said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dmitri Hvorostovsky: Tomorrow will be brighter still
2
Three Russian strike helicopters, aircrew leave Hmeimim airbase in Syria
3
Yemeni army is ready to fight rebels on its own - Saudi-led coalition representative
4
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacks
5
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’
6
Russia’s missile forces to fully switch to digital data transmission technology by 2020
7
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehicles
TOP STORIES
Реклама