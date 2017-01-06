Aleppo’s liberation to lay basis for setting conflict in Syria - Russia’s General Staff

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The liberation of the Syrian city of Aleppo may lay the basis for the peaceful settlement of the armed conflict in Syria, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.

"The successes of the Syrian armed forces for the liberation of Aleppo have created necessary conditions for the peaceful settlement of the conflict. This was vividly confirmed by the conclusion of an agreement on halting hostilities on the territory of Syria," the general said.

"I’m confident that it will lay the basis for the political settlement of the conflict," the chief of Russia’s General Staff said.