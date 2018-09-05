Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s fighter jets wipe out militants’ drone assembly workshop in Syria

Military & Defense
September 05, 15:01 UTC+3

A total of four planes from Russia’s air group based at Hmeymim attacked the militants

Share
1 pages in this article
Sukhoi-34 planes

Sukhoi-34 planes

© AP Photo/Vladimir Isachenkov

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Two Russian Sukhoi-34 planes on Tuesday wiped out a workshop of Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) in Syria’s Idlib province where the militants were making attack drones and kept explosives in store. A Sukhoi-35S fighter eliminated a warehouse of portable anti-aircraft missiles, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told the media on Wednesday.

During nighttime on September 4 the Khmeimim base’s air defenses shot down two attack drones away from the airfield. Over the past month 47 drones launched by militants have been eliminated near the base.

More news on
CONFLICT IN SYRIA
© AP Photo

Diplomat says US supplying arms to terrorists in Syria

Blocking arms supplies to terrorists must top anti-terror fight — diplomat

Advanced weapons were supplied to terrorists in Syria via bogus companies, says Lavrov

"Two multirole fighter-bombers Sukhoi-34 dealt pinpoint strikes to eliminate a workshop where Jabhat al-Nusra militants had been making attack drones and a warehouse with explosives that were used for making makeshift bombs for the drones," Konashenkov said.

"A multirole fighter Sukhoi-35S fired a smart weapon to destroy a warehouse of terrorists’ portable anti-aircraft rockets," he added.

A total of four planes from Russia’s air group based at Khmeimim attacked the militants on Tuesday.

"The strikes were dealt away from populated areas against terrorists’ hangars where the drones were kept and also against confirmed areas where attack drones were launched for terrorist attacks against the Russian airbase Khmeimim and communities in Aleppo and Hama provinces," Konashenkov stated.

Konashenkov stressed that all Russian air strikes were against terrorist targets identified and confirmed on the basis of several sources and far away from communities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia marks 75th anniversary of its watershed victory at the Battle of Kursk
10
Russia displays its state-of-the-art weaponry at Army-2018 forum
7
New bomber Tupolev-22M3M presented in Kazan
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s fighter jets wipe out militants’ drone assembly workshop in Syria
2
Kremlin: Russia hopes to hear something comprehensible on Skripals case from Scotland Yard
3
Lavrov blasts US ‘manipulation’ of the dollar, NATO advance towards Russia’s borders
4
EU-Russia-Ukraine gas talks at expert level to begin next week
5
Long-range, naval aircraft practice refueling over Mediterranean
6
Defense chief reveals details of Vostok-2018 military drills
7
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Russia’s Urals region
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT