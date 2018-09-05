Russia’s fighter jets wipe out militants’ drone assembly workshop in Syria

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Two Russian Sukhoi-34 planes on Tuesday wiped out a workshop of Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) in Syria’s Idlib province where the militants were making attack drones and kept explosives in store. A Sukhoi-35S fighter eliminated a warehouse of portable anti-aircraft missiles, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told the media on Wednesday.

During nighttime on September 4 the Khmeimim base’s air defenses shot down two attack drones away from the airfield. Over the past month 47 drones launched by militants have been eliminated near the base.

"Two multirole fighter-bombers Sukhoi-34 dealt pinpoint strikes to eliminate a workshop where Jabhat al-Nusra militants had been making attack drones and a warehouse with explosives that were used for making makeshift bombs for the drones," Konashenkov said.

"A multirole fighter Sukhoi-35S fired a smart weapon to destroy a warehouse of terrorists’ portable anti-aircraft rockets," he added.

A total of four planes from Russia’s air group based at Khmeimim attacked the militants on Tuesday.

"The strikes were dealt away from populated areas against terrorists’ hangars where the drones were kept and also against confirmed areas where attack drones were launched for terrorist attacks against the Russian airbase Khmeimim and communities in Aleppo and Hama provinces," Konashenkov stated.

Konashenkov stressed that all Russian air strikes were against terrorist targets identified and confirmed on the basis of several sources and far away from communities.