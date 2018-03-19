RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Kyrgyzstan ready to boost relations with Russia — president

World
March 19, 7:36 UTC+3 BISHKEK

Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has congratulated Vladimir Putin on winning the presidential election:

BISHKEK, March 19. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan will continue boosting comprehensive relations with Russia, the country’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said in a congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin following the latter’s victory in the Russian presidential election, the Kyrgyz presidential press service said in a statement on Monday.

"Your convincing victory in the presidential election proves that people have confidence in you and your policy aimed at developing the Russian state in all the areas, strengthening Russia’s position at the international stage and ensuring regional and global stability," the message reads.

Jeenbekov stated that Bishkek was determined to continue developing partnership with Russia. "I am greatly pleased to highlight allied relations and strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Russia. I am confident that together wit will continue boosting mutually beneficial cooperation based on friendship and trust," he stressed.

The Kyrgyz president wished success to his Russian counterpart and peace and prosperity to the Russian people.

