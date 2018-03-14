NATO won’t invoke Article 5 on collective defense over UK claims against Russia — source

BRUSSELS, March 14. /TASS/. NATO sees no reasons for using Article Five of the collective defense treaty after London’s charges against Moscow in connection with the poisoning of former GRU Colonel Sergey Skripal, a diplomatic source in the mission of one of NATO countries in Brussels told TASS on Wednesday.

"Using Article Five would be a disproportionate response to such an incident. Getting support from all allies (NATO member-countries - TASS) would be impossible. With a high degree of probability one should expect the NATO Council will hold security consultations under Article Four of the Washington Treaty (on collective defense)," the source said.

Article Five of NATO’s Charter postulates that an armed attack against one or several member-countries shall be considered as an attack against the whole alliance. Each country is obliged to carry out retaliatory measures, including the use of armed force, "to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area." Article four envisages consultations only.

He refrained from commenting on the very possibility London might ask for activating Article Five and advised to address this question to the British government. In making such major decisions the diplomatic practice implies a series of mandatory preliminary consultations with the aim to probe into the allies’ readiness to support the proposed decision. In the current situation London is unlikely to raise the theme of activating Article Five at the official level, because a dismissed request for using collective defense would deal a hard blow on the reputation of both Britain and NATO.

Article Five of NATO’s Charter postulates that an armed attack against one or several member-countries shall be considered as an attack against the whole alliance. Each country is obliged to carry out retaliatory measures, including the use of armed force, "to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area." The article was put to use only once: after the 9/11 attacks in the United States. Article Four provides for emergency consultations within NATO to be called should any member country claim its independence, territorial integrity or security is under threat.

Sergey Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, are reported to have been affected by a nerve agent. They were found in an unconscious condition on a bench near the shopping center The Maltings in Salisbury. Currently they are in hospital. Their condition is critical. British Prime Minister Theresa may claims that Russia was likely to have been behind the attack and that a chemical warfare agent called Novichok, developed in the Soviet Union, had been used for poisoning the Skripals.