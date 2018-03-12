Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Foreign Ministry slams UK PM's comments on Skripal poisoning case

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 12, 21:01 UTC+3

Theresa May said it is "highly likely" that Russia is responsible for the poisoning of former intelligence Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter

MOSCOW, March 12../TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has dubbed as a ‘circus show’ comments of UK Prime Minister Theresa May on the poisoning of Sergey Skripal, a former colonel in Russia’s GRU military intelligence, and his daughter.

"This is a circus show in Britain’s parliament," she stressed. "The conclusion is obvious - a next political media campaign based on provocation," Zakharova added.

