Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UK to consider measures against Russia over Skripal case — source

World
March 13, 17:22 UTC+3 LONDON

On March 12, British Prime Minister Theresa May said it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack on former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergei Skripal

Share
1 pages in this article
© Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

LONDON, March 13. /TASS/. On Wednesday, London will consider the measures that may be taken against Moscow over the incident involving former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergei Skripal, a source in the British prime minister’s office told TASS on Tuesday.

"The National Security Council will meet on Wednesday to consider this issue," the source said.

Read also

Russian Foreign Ministry slams UK PM’s comments on Skripal poisoning case

UK’s anti-Russian accusations over Skripal poisoning case harm ties — upper house speaker

Theresa May accuses Russia of involvement in ex-officer Skripal poisoning

House of Lords' member: Russia sanctions over ex-spy poisoning inappropriate without proof

Lavrov refutes claims about Russia's alleged involvement in ex-spy's case

Skripal incident

On March 4, Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, suffered from effects of an unknown nerve agent. They were found unconscious on a bench in a park near the Maltings shopping center in the British city of Salisbury. Both are currently in hospital in critical condition.

Skripal was arrested by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in December 2004. An investigation revealed that back in 1995, he had been recruited by the British intelligence to provide information constituting state secrets. In August 2006, the Moscow District Military Court sentenced Skripal to 13 years in a maximum security correctional facility, also stripping him of his military rank and state awards. In 2010, when Russia and the United States carried out a spy swap, Skripal was handed over to the US alongside three other convicts, while Moscow received ten Russian citizens in return. In the same year, he settled in the United Kingdom.

On March 12, British Prime Minister Theresa May said it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack on Skripal and his daughter. She identified the substance used in the attack as a Novichok nerve agent, developed in the Soviet Union.

While commenting on May’s remarks, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said it all was a circus show, adding that the United Kingdom had launched another political media campaign based on a provocation. She urged London to make public the results of the investigation into the deaths of (former FSB officer) Alexander Litvinenko, (fugitive Russian tycoon) Boris Berezovsky, (whistleblower) Alexander Perepilichny and many others who "died under mysterious circumstances on British soil."

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow had nothing to do with the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter. He pointed out that Russia had not received any requests from the UK concerning a substance allegedly used in the Salisbury incident. Lavrov stressed that in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention, the United Kingdom had had to immediately contact the country suspected of using such a substance, providing it with access to the substance in question. The Convention stipulates that an answer to such a question must be given within a period of ten days, Lavrov added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov warns of ‘grave consequences’ of US new strike against Syria
2
US planning missile and bombing raid against Damascus — top brass
3
Lavrov refutes claims about Russia's alleged involvement in ex-spy's case
4
Russia vows to retaliate against militants’ possible provocations in Syria
5
British media watchdog says Russia’s RT may lose license over Skripal incident
6
Russia getting ready for more tests of newest intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat
7
Poll shows Sobchak as most unfavorable presidential candidate
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама