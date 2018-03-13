Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UK ambassador summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 13, 13:52 UTC+3

Earlier, Theresa May said it is "highly likely" that Russia is responsible for the poisoning of former intelligence Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter

Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry

© Gennadiy Khamelyanin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. British Ambassador in Moscow Laurie Bristow has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, the ministry told TASS.

"The Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Russia has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry today," the ministry informed.

On Monday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being behind the poisoning of former colonel of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia, calling this incident an indiscriminate and irresponsible action against the United Kingdom. The military-grade nerve agent was developed in Russia, she said. Russian Ambassador in London Alexander Yakovenko was summoned to the Foreign Office in the wake of the investigation into the possible poisoning.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters that Moscow had not received any inquiry over the agent from Skripal’s case from London. Russia will respond to the UK’s inquiry if it is directed pursuant to the norms of the Chemical Weapons Convention, he said.

Реклама