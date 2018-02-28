US blocks Russia-drafted statement at UN Security Council

THE UNITED NATIONS, February 28. /TASS/. The United States is blocking the vote for the Russia-drafted statement for implementation of the ceasefire in Syria, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said.

The US delegation suggested new amendments overhauling its fundamentals should be added to the statement, which is an ‘official UN document one step below a resolution,’ he added.

"The Americans presented [their] amendments which basically is nothing about our PRST [Presidential statement]. There is nothing out of our PRST in their amendments so that's what happened so far," Nebenzia said noting that what the US had named as "amendments" were "just a new PRST."

Russia put forward a proposal at the United Nations Security Council session on Wednesday that a statement in support of the resolution ordering a cessation of hostilities in Syria be adopted. Nebenzia read out extracts from the Russia-drafted statement, which includes an appeal to all parties to the conflict to implement the UN ceasefire resolution and a request to the armed opposition and the countries, which can influence them, "to provide security of humanitarian corridors to enable evacuations [of civilians] from Eastern Ghouta.".