Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iraq seeking to join no alliances or coalitions in Middle East

World
February 20, 17:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Iraq’s Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi, his country wants balance in relations with its partners

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Iraq is not seeking to join any coalition or alliance in the Middle East, Iraq’s Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi, said on Tuesday.

"Iraq will never be choosing between alliances and coalitions. We are against the policy of alliances and axes," he said, commenting on a hypothetical choice between the Russian-Iranian-Turkish alliance and the US-led coalition. "From the very start of the Syrian crisis, Iraq’s position has been utterly clear: we call for peace solution to the crisis."

Read also

Iraqi Defense Ministry receives T-90S tanks from Russia

Russian deputy PM, Iraqi leader hash over war-torn country’s reconstruction

Iraq, Russia may sign series of agreements in late February

According to the Iraqi diplomat, his country wants balance in relations with its partners. "We have special relations with Russia, Iran and Turkey, and strategic relations with the Americans," the Iraqi diplomat said. "Iraq seeks balance in its relations. The country has confirmed its capability to balance in relations with countries, so, we will not have to choose. Iraq works constructively with all."

At the same time, Hadi stressed that Iraq is against foreign interference into crises. "We believe that external interference only complicates the situation," he said. "From the first days of the Syrian crisis, we have been saying that foreign interference would trigger confrontation. And this is what has happened: terrorist groups in Syria now is the result of foreign interference. That is why Iraq will always stand for peace resolution of the Syrian crisis, for preserving that country’s territorial integrity and saving the lives of its people."

He said that amidst turbulences in the Middle East Iran wanted to play a positive role in the stabilization of the situation. "Iraq wants to have a positive role in stabilization in the region," he said, adding that the Middle East "is on fire today and Iraq has suffered from these crises."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Saudi Arabia hash over details of S-400 deliveries deal
2
Everything you need to know about Russia’s Su-35 multirole fighter jet
3
Ukraine’s Donbass reintegration law shows Kiev set to to resolve conflict by force — DPR
4
Doping charges against Krushelnitsky impact Russian women curlers' results, says expert
5
One year on: Remembering Russian UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin
6
Moscow calls on US not to play with fire in Syria
7
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама