Iraq seeking to join no alliances or coalitions in Middle East

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Iraq is not seeking to join any coalition or alliance in the Middle East, Iraq’s Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi, said on Tuesday.

"Iraq will never be choosing between alliances and coalitions. We are against the policy of alliances and axes," he said, commenting on a hypothetical choice between the Russian-Iranian-Turkish alliance and the US-led coalition. "From the very start of the Syrian crisis, Iraq’s position has been utterly clear: we call for peace solution to the crisis."

According to the Iraqi diplomat, his country wants balance in relations with its partners. "We have special relations with Russia, Iran and Turkey, and strategic relations with the Americans," the Iraqi diplomat said. "Iraq seeks balance in its relations. The country has confirmed its capability to balance in relations with countries, so, we will not have to choose. Iraq works constructively with all."

At the same time, Hadi stressed that Iraq is against foreign interference into crises. "We believe that external interference only complicates the situation," he said. "From the first days of the Syrian crisis, we have been saying that foreign interference would trigger confrontation. And this is what has happened: terrorist groups in Syria now is the result of foreign interference. That is why Iraq will always stand for peace resolution of the Syrian crisis, for preserving that country’s territorial integrity and saving the lives of its people."

He said that amidst turbulences in the Middle East Iran wanted to play a positive role in the stabilization of the situation. "Iraq wants to have a positive role in stabilization in the region," he said, adding that the Middle East "is on fire today and Iraq has suffered from these crises."