Iraqi Defense Ministry receives T-90S tanks from Russia

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Iraq’s Defense Ministry has received the first batch of 36 T-90S tanks under an arms contract with Russia, Shafaq News reported on Monday, citing Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, Lieutenant-General Othman Al-Ghanmi.

Al-Ghanmi, who paid an inspection visit to Basra, confirmed that the 36 Russian-made tanks had been delivered to Iraq. The rest 37 such tanks under the contract would reach Iraq by late April.

Earlier, Arab media cited a source in the Iraqi defense ministry as saying that the T-90S tanks had been delivered to the port city of Umm Qasr on February 15 to be later transported by Baghdad.

The T-90S is an export modification of the T-90 tank. It has powerful armaments, a modern fire control system, reliable armor and high maneuverability. It operates day and night in various climatic conditions and is designed to fight tanks, self-propelled guns and other armored objects.