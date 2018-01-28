Iraq, Russia may sign series of agreements in late February

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. A series of agreements is expected to be signed during the session of the Russian-Iraqi intergovernmental commission, to be held in Russia in February or early March, Iraq’s Ambassador in Moscow Haidar Mansour Hadi said in an interview with TASS.

"Actually, the initial date was set in the middle of February, but because of the Kuwait conference, we are thinking actually of delaying it to the end of February or beginning of March," he said.

The commission is co-chaired by Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.

"During this meeting, there will be some agreements signed. Now we are in the process of exchanging notes between the two countries, so once those agreements are signed, it will take the relationship further," Hadi said.

The ambassador said he had already discussed with Russian businesses their participation in the post-war recovery of the country, offering "lots of business opportunities."

"Most of areas [previously] controlled by ISIS [terrorist group outlawed in Russia] are completely destroyed, so they need to be reconstructed, some rebuilt from zero," he added. "Also, Russian companies are important, because most of the infrastructure in Iraq was built by former Soviet Union companies, so we need their expertise to bring them back.".