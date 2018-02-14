Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian deputy PM, Iraqi leader hash over war-torn country’s reconstruction

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 14, 19:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The international conference on Iraq’s reconstruction, following its liberation from the Islamic State terrorist group, kicked off on Monday

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich met with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on the sidelines of the international conference on Iraq’s reconstruction in Kuwait, says a press release posted on the website of the Iraqi PM’s press office on Wednesday.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed both countries’ cooperation and additional investments by Russian companies to be poured into the region," the press release says.

Read also

Diplomat reminds Western partners about their ‘success’ in Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan

Dvorkovich conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to the Iraqi head of government. He also spoke about Russia’s overwhelming support in issues related to Iraq’s reconstruction.

"Russia has a whole range of major investment projects," the press release reads.

The international conference on Iraq’s reconstruction, following its liberation from the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), kicked off on Monday, February 12, in Kuwait’s capital. The three-day forum brings together high-ranking delegations from 70 countries, the World Bank, the European Union, the United Nations, humanitarian and human rights agencies along with hundreds of companies eyeing Iraq’s investment potential.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia plans to sign contract to deliver second batch of S-400 systems to Turkey — source
2
Moscow doing its utmost to prevent international conflict in Syria, Russia’s UN envoy says
3
Kidnapping Russian nationals in third countries is illegal - embassy in US
4
Russian hockey players will perform at 2018 Olympics in uniforms with OAR logo
5
Domestic upgrade of Ukraine’s MiG-29 fighter jets unsafe — manufacturer
6
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
7
Putin has not signed Russia’s new state armament plan yet, Kremlin says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама