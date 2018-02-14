Russian deputy PM, Iraqi leader hash over war-torn country’s reconstruction

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich met with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on the sidelines of the international conference on Iraq’s reconstruction in Kuwait, says a press release posted on the website of the Iraqi PM’s press office on Wednesday.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed both countries’ cooperation and additional investments by Russian companies to be poured into the region," the press release says.

Dvorkovich conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to the Iraqi head of government. He also spoke about Russia’s overwhelming support in issues related to Iraq’s reconstruction.

"Russia has a whole range of major investment projects," the press release reads.

The international conference on Iraq’s reconstruction, following its liberation from the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), kicked off on Monday, February 12, in Kuwait’s capital. The three-day forum brings together high-ranking delegations from 70 countries, the World Bank, the European Union, the United Nations, humanitarian and human rights agencies along with hundreds of companies eyeing Iraq’s investment potential.