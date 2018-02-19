Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Investigators do not rule out Dagestan church shooting was terror attack

World
February 19, 14:38 UTC+3

An armed man opened gunfire at people leaving an Orthodox church in Dagestan's Kizlyar on Sunday, killing four and wounding four others

Share
1 pages in this article
St George Cathedral in Kizlyar, where a local resident opened fire at people

St George Cathedral in Kizlyar, where a local resident opened fire at people

© Nizami Gadzhibalayev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Investigators do not rule out that the church shooting in Dagestan’s Kizlyar was a terror attack, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Monday.

"Investigators are looking at various theories of the incident, trying to find out the attacker’s motives. A terror attack is among possible theories," she said.

Read also

Kremlin: Intensive struggle against extremism in Dagestan goes on

Four remain in hospital following Dagestan church shooting

Dagestan church shooter has no connection to Islam — head of Chechnya

Russian presidential envoy vows culprits behind Dagestan church shooting will be punished

An armed man opened gunfire at people leaving an Orthodox church in Kizlyar on Sunday, killing four and wounding four others, including police and National Guard officers. One of those wounded later died in hospital. All the victims had gunshot wounds. The gunman was shot dead by the police while trying to flee the scene.

The gunman was identified as a 22-year-old local resident. Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Articles 105.2 (murder with aggravating circumstances) and 317 (attempt on the life of a law enforcer) of the Russian Criminal Code.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
2
Moscow calls on US not to play with fire in Syria
3
Sweet Decay: Ukraine confectionery says Russian assets better rotten than sold rock bottom
4
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syrian crisis
5
Russia ready to help in Afrin conflict settlement — Foreign Ministry
6
Russian large amphibious assault ship enters Atlantic
7
Everything you need to know about Russia’s Su-35 multirole fighter jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама