Russian presidential envoy vows culprits behind Dagestan church shooting will be punished

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 19, 0:27 UTC+3 MAKHACHKALA

Law enforcement agencies will take comprehensive measures to establish those behind this horrific and cynical crime, Oleg Belaventsev said

MAKHACHKALA, February 19. /TASS/. Those behind the Sunday shooting attack on an Orthodox Church in the town of Kizlyar in the Russian North Caucasus region of Dagestan will receive the punishment they deserve, Russian Presidential Envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District Oleg Belaventsev said.

"Law enforcement agencies will take comprehensive measures to establish those behind this horrific and cynical crime," Belaventsev said as cited by his press service. "The crime’s masterminds, as well as its perpetrators and their accomplices, will receive the punishment they deserve," he added.

"It is impossible to justify this action and I would like to point out that no destructive forces, no matter what ideas they hide behind and what guise they take, will succeed in creating discord between followers of different religions in the North Caucasus," he noted.

Belaventsev offered condolences to the families and friends of the victims. "I wish a speedy recovery to those wounded. Assistance will be provided to the families of the killed and wounded," the envoy added.

On Sunday, an armed man opened gunfire at people leaving an Orthodox church in Kizlyar, killing five and wounding four people, including police and National Guard officers. The gunman was shot dead by the police while trying to flee the scene.

The man was identified as a 22-year-old local resident. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case under Articles 105.2 (murder with aggravating circumstances) and 317 (attempt on the life of a law enforcer) of the Russian Criminal Code.

