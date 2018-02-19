Kremlin: Intensive struggle against extremism in Dagestan goes on

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The gunman who opened fire on passers-by in Dagestan’s Kizlyar last Sunday, killing several people, is being checked for connections with extremist organizations, some of which continue their destructive activity.

"Investigation procedures are continuing. The attacker is being checked for connections with extremist organizations," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday. "The struggle against extremist organizations in the region is continuing. It is proceeding persistently and systematically," he added. "It is true that a number of such organizations, including those having connections with international terrorism, are pushing ahead with their destructive activity."

"As you know, our law enforcement agencies have been working vigorously in order to quash them," Peskov said.

A gunman in Dagestan’s Kizlyar last Sunday opened fire on people celebrating Shrovetide outdoors. Five were killed and four others, including police and Russian guardsmen, injured. The attacker was killed in a shootout while trying to escape.

The gunman’s identity has been established. He is a local resident born in 1995. The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case under two articles of the Criminal Code: murder under aggravating circumstances and encroachment on the life of law enforcers.