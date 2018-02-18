Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Four killed, four wounded by unidentified shooter in Dagestan’s Kizlyar - source

World
February 18, 17:58 UTC+3

People were leaving a church after an evening service when shooter opened gunfire at them

MACKHACHKALA, February 18. /TASS/. Four persons were killed and four more were wounded as an unidentified shooter opened gunfire at people celebrating pancake week festival in Dagestan’s city of Kizlyar, a source in the local law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"The incident took place in Kizlyar. According to preliminary data, four people were killed. Four more were wounded. The shooter was gunned down," the source said.

"People were leaving a church after an evening service when he opened gunfire at them," Kizlyar’s Mayor Alexander Shuvalov told TASS. "Four people were killed. The shooter was shot dead. Two police officers and a woman were wounded.".

