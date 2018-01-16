Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ukrainian prosecutors invite Russian MP Poklonskaya to Kiev for conversation

World
January 16, 21:30 UTC+3 KIEV

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian lawmaker requested an investigation into Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

KIEV, January 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office has invited member of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) and former Prosecutor of Crimea Natalya Poklonskaya to Kiev "for a conversation" following her call for an investigation into crimes committed by Ukrainian politicians.

"Despite all the doubts and warnings, members of the Prosecutor General’s Office will be more than happy to communicate with the former prosecutor of the annexed Crimea, Natalya Poklonskaya," Office Spokesman Andrei Lysenko wrote on Facebook. He noted that the possible conversation could touch upon "high treason" and "the ban on the activities of Mejlis [banned in Russia - TASS]." Besides, Lysenko promised to give "exclusive answers" to Poklonskaya’s "sincere questions" in case she came to Kiev.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian lawmaker addressed Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko, requesting him to investigate the genocide against the Ukrainian people and other crimes committed by a criminal group involving the country’s President Pyotr Poroshenko. The crimes, which Poklonskaya ascribed to this group’s members, particularly include high treason, forming illegal terror groups, financing terrorism, organizing mass unrests, recruiting mercenaries, willful killings and attempts on the lives of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, former Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov and a number of legislators, as well as the events, which took place in Ukraine’s southern city of Odessa on May 2, 2014.

