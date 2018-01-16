Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president

SIMFEROPOL, January 16. /TASS/. Member of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) and former Prosecutor of Crimea Natalya Poklonskaya has addressed Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko, requesting that he investigate the genocide against the Ukrainian people and other crimes committed by a criminal group involving the country’s incumbent President Pyotr Poroshenko.

"Since a military coup took place in Ukraine… the Ukrainian people have been facing social and political injustice, while the peaceful existence of civil society was disrupted, illegal armed groups were formed and have been flourishing since then… entire communities have been destroyed, and the Ukrainian people have been subject to linguistic and political genocide," the address reads.

The Russian lawmaker also requested that an investigation be launched into crimes committed by Ukrainian politicians and members of parliament. In particular, she pointed to the country’s President Pyotr Poroshenko, Dmitry Yarosh, who headed the Pravy Sektor nationalist party in 2013-2015, former Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Alexander Turchinov to name a few. According to Poklonskaya, these politicians created "a criminal organization seeking to commit severe crimes against Ukraine’s national security."

The offenses, which Poklonskaya ascribed to this organization’s members, particularly include high treason, forming illegal terror groups, financing terrorism, organizing mass unrests, recruiting mercenaries, murders and attempts on the lives of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, ex-Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov and a number of legislators.

"In addition, these people sought to intimidate the Ukrainian people… by plotting an act of brutality aimed at the elimination of a certain part of the Ukrainian people on the basis of language and political views… They herded innocent people into Odessa’s Trade Union House on May 2, 2014, and burnt them alive. Those responsible have not been brought to justice yet," Poklonskaya emphasized.