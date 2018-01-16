Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 16, 16:47 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

According to Natalya Poklonskaya, "those responsible" have not been brought to justice yet

Share
1 pages in this article
Natalya Poklonskaya

Natalya Poklonskaya

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

SIMFEROPOL, January 16. /TASS/. Member of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) and former Prosecutor of Crimea Natalya Poklonskaya has addressed Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko, requesting that he investigate the genocide against the Ukrainian people and other crimes committed by a criminal group involving the country’s incumbent President Pyotr Poroshenko.

More news on
UKRAINE CRISIS
© REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko

Bill on Donbass reintegration goes against Ukraine's constitution, politician says

Moscow calls to observe Minsk accords

Bid to return military equipment to Ukraine goodwill gesture as part of solution — Kremlin

"Since a military coup took place in Ukraine… the Ukrainian people have been facing social and political injustice, while the peaceful existence of civil society was disrupted, illegal armed groups were formed and have been flourishing since then… entire communities have been destroyed, and the Ukrainian people have been subject to linguistic and political genocide," the address reads.

The Russian lawmaker also requested that an investigation be launched into crimes committed by Ukrainian politicians and members of parliament. In particular, she pointed to the country’s President Pyotr Poroshenko, Dmitry Yarosh, who headed the Pravy Sektor nationalist party in 2013-2015, former Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Alexander Turchinov to name a few. According to Poklonskaya, these politicians created "a criminal organization seeking to commit severe crimes against Ukraine’s national security."

The offenses, which Poklonskaya ascribed to this organization’s members, particularly include high treason, forming illegal terror groups, financing terrorism, organizing mass unrests, recruiting mercenaries, murders and attempts on the lives of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, ex-Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov and a number of legislators.

"In addition, these people sought to intimidate the Ukrainian people… by plotting an act of brutality aimed at the elimination of a certain part of the Ukrainian people on the basis of language and political views… They herded innocent people into Odessa’s Trade Union House on May 2, 2014, and burnt them alive. Those responsible have not been brought to justice yet," Poklonskaya emphasized.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko
Topics
Ukraine crisis Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president
2
Putin’s campaign website up and running
3
Ukrainian lawmakers refuse to recognize Donbass republics as terrorist organizations
4
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
5
French company Engie to support Nord Stream 2 despite US sanctions
6
Council of Europe ready to take steps to fix Russia-PACE relations — Russian senior MP
7
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама