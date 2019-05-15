Ukraine's Constitutional Court elects new chair

KIEV, May 14. /TASS/. Natalya Shaptala was elected as head of Ukraine's Constitutional Court after Stanislav Shevchuk was dismissed, Ukrinform news agency reported on Tuesday.

"Judges elected Natalya Shaptala as new chair of the Constitutional Court. Twelve judges voted for her," Ukrinform said.

On May 14, Constitutional Court judges voted to dismiss Stanislav Shevchuk at a session behind closed doors. Shevchuk is overseeing the procedure of inaugurating Ukrainain President-elect Vladimir Zelensky which is expected to take place in the near future.