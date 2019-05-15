Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine's Constitutional Court elects new chair

World
May 15, 1:46 UTC+3 KIEV

Natalya Shaptala was elected as head of Ukraine's Constitutional Court after Stanislav Shevchuk was dismissed

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Vladimir Zelensky

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada to appoint inauguration date on May 14 - Zelensky

KIEV, May 14. /TASS/. Natalya Shaptala was elected as head of Ukraine's Constitutional Court after Stanislav Shevchuk was dismissed, Ukrinform news agency reported on Tuesday.

"Judges elected Natalya Shaptala as new chair of the Constitutional Court. Twelve judges voted for her," Ukrinform said.

On May 14, Constitutional Court judges voted to dismiss Stanislav Shevchuk at a session behind closed doors. Shevchuk is overseeing the procedure of inaugurating Ukrainain President-elect Vladimir Zelensky which is expected to take place in the near future.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Russian S-400 systems will be under Turkey’s total control, pledges Turkish top diplomat
3
Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum
4
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
5
Houthi rebels strike Saudi Aramco pipeline on Iran’s orders, says Saudi Defense Ministry
6
Press review: Chances for new Putin-Trump talks looking up and SCO to fight terror threat
7
Russian national who transferred about $800,000 to IS detained in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT