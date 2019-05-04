Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada to appoint inauguration date on May 14 - Zelensky

KIEV, May 4. /TASS/. The date for the inauguration of Ukraine’s new president will be appointed by the Verkhovna Rada, or national parliament, on May 14, President-elect Vladimir Zelensky said on Saturday.

"The inauguration date will be appointed at a Verkhovna Rada session on May 14," he told reporters after his meeting with the Verkhovna Rada speaker, leaders of parliamentary factions and lawmakers’ groups. "I suggested it be done on May 19".

The final results of the presidential polls in Ukraine were announced by the Central Election Commission on April 30. The race was won by Vladimir Zelensky who scored 73.22% of the vote in the runoff election, while incumbent president, Pyotr Poroshenko won 24.45% The voting results were published in the official newspaper Pravitelsvenny Kuryer (Government Courier) on May 3. The inaugurations ceremony is to be appointed within 30 days from that day, or before June 2.