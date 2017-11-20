Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Merkel’s political demise triggered coalition talks failure, says expert

World
November 20, 17:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to an expert from the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, Germany’s political crisis has deep roots

Share
1 pages in this article
© Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The breakdown of talks on forming a ruling coalition in Germany came as a result of the political decline of Chancellor Angela Merkel, an expert from the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies said on Monday.

According to Lyudmila Vorobyova, Germany’s political crisis has deep roots. "They are connected with Merkel’s 12-year-long reign, with the social-democrats’ policy of compromise, resulting in the degradation of people’s parties, in particular the CDU/CSU and the SPD (the Social Democratic Party of Germany), as well as disintegration of the political landscape," the political analyst said.

Merkel has ceased being an integrating force in Germany, she’s lost her authority," Vorobyova added.

Read also

Kremlin wishes Germany success in forming ruling coalition

Russian expert says political crisis in Germany unlikely to affect European Union

Talks on forming German government fail — leader of Germany's liberals

"The once popular parties have stopped promoting interests of the people, a striking example of which was the throwing open the borders to the flood of refugees," she noted. "This policy was backed by Christian Democrats and Social-Democrats, while the Alternative for Germany party made it into parliament on the wake of discontent increasing the number of parties in Bundestag," she explained.

The Russian expert also stressed that the current situation offers unique prospects for the German president, a post that usually holds a less significant stature and that mainly consists of representative capacities," she explained.

"But now it hangs precisely on him whether or not to dissolve the parliament, announce a new election or appoint a government of minority. Nobody can pressure him, he is guided only by his conscience, an analysis of the situation in the country and his understanding of its interests," the expert said.

Exploratory talks on forming the government with the participation of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union CDU/CSU, the Green Party and the Free Democratic Party ended in vain in Berlin overnight to Monday. The parties failed to agree on the main issues on the agenda. The alliance, dubbed Jamaica coalition because of the parties’ colors, was in essence the only real chance to form a majority coalition after the Bundestag elections and the refusal of Social-Democrats to continue any cooperation with the Merkel-led CDU/CSU.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Angela Merkel
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Navy keeping close eye on French stealth frigate in Black Sea — source
2
Saudi Arabia eyeing newest Russian aircraft
3
Russia’s latest rocket and artillery systems
4
Russia to float out latest missile corvette on November 24
5
Nuclear energy for the Arctic: Solutions from Russian engineers
6
Equipping Russian ground forces with Iskander-M systems 80% complete — defense ministry
7
Armed robbers steal 30 kg of gold in Ukraine’s Zhitomir Region
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама