Talks on forming German government fail - liberals’ leader

World
November 20, 2:55 UTC+3 BERLIN

"We would have to abandon our principles and what we defended, so it’s better not to rule than to rule incorrectly," Christian Lindner said

BERLIN, November 20. /TASS/. Germany’s Free Democratic Party has announced it is impossible to reach compromise with Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the ‘greens’ on forming the ruling coalition after the September elections to the Bundestag (parliament) and left the talks, the party’s leader, Christian Lindner, told reporters in Berlin after more than 12 hours of negotiations.

"We would have to abandon our principles and what we defended, so it’s better not to rule than to rule incorrectly," he said.

"It turned out that the four parties have neither common vision of the country’s development nor common trust basis that would be the foundation of a stable government," Lindner noted. "We do not know what challenges Germany and Europe will face in the future, but we cannot agree on our stances on the obvious issues, let alone the future."

"We do not accuse our partners of upholding their positions, but we are doing the same," Lindner said.

