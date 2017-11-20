Merkel to brief German president on coalition talks’ failure

BERLIN, November 20. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will soon have a conversation with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier regarding the failure of the coalition talks, after which it will be clear what steps should be taken next.

"I will talk to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the morning. I will provide him with the information, after which we will understand how events will evolve further," she said in Berlin on Monday.

The talks on forging the ruling coalition were to end on Sunday, but were eventually lasted until late at night. Chairman of the German Free Democratic Party, Christian Lindner, said after the talks that his political force was completing the consultations, since the parties had failed to reach an agreement.