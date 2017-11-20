Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Merkel to brief German president on coalition talks’ failure

World
November 20, 4:06 UTC+3 BERLIN

The talks on forging the ruling coalition were to end on Sunday, but were eventually lasted until late at night

Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, November 20. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will soon have a conversation with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier regarding the failure of the coalition talks, after which it will be clear what steps should be taken next.

"I will talk to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the morning. I will provide him with the information, after which we will understand how events will evolve further," she said in Berlin on Monday.

The talks on forging the ruling coalition were to end on Sunday, but were eventually lasted until late at night. Chairman of the German Free Democratic Party, Christian Lindner, said after the talks that his political force was completing the consultations, since the parties had failed to reach an agreement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Six Russian Tu-22M3 bombers hit Islamic State facilities near Syria’s Abu Kamal
2
Equipping Russian ground forces with Iskander-M systems 80% complete — defense ministry
3
Miss Russia-2017 says not disappointed by results of Miss World pageant
4
Russia to upgrade Tu-22M3 strategic bombers in 2018
5
Russian scientists concoct non-addictive painkiller more effective than morphine
6
Ministry warns Russians about possible terror attacks in US, EU during New Year holidays
7
Foreign diplomats apologize for Russophobia on sidelines of events - Russia’s envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама