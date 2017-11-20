Russian expert says political crisis in Germany unlikely to affect European Union

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The German political crisis, stemming from the failure of talks to form a ruling coalition, will not affect the European Union, Deputy Director of the Institute for European Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladislav Belov told TASS on Monday.

"The crisis in Germany will not affect Europe, as we see the Euro exchange rate has not been influenced much so far, as well as the DAX index of the Frankfurt stock exchange," he said. "Germany has rather powerful mechanisms to overcome this crisis," the expert added.

According to Belov, even if new parliamentary election is called, stability in Germany will not be shattered. "In any case, it is already no secret which parties would participate in the election, as well as the approximate number of votes they would be able to receive," he said. Nevertheless, in Belov’s words, "the federal president will do everything possible so that Angela Merkel and her CDU/CSU bloc succeed in forming a coalition," the expert noted.

Earlier on Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that her conservative bloc regretted the failure of coalition talks. She also said that the bloc of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) would continue working on the issue. The German chancellor added that the bloc "had been trying to find a solution until the very end."

The talks involved four parties - the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, the Christian Social Union in Bavaria, the Free Democratic Party and the Greens.