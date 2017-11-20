Kremlin wishes Germany success in forming ruling coalition

SOCHI, November 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin follows the process of forming the ruling coalition in Germany and wishes its successful completion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Peskov noted that this procedure is "a purely internal affair of the Federal Republic of Germany". He reiterated that President Vladimir Putin traditionally speaks in favor of maintaining and developing friendly and mutually advantageous relations between Germany and Russia, the countries having common economic interests.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Germany is one of priority vis-a-vis of Russia in European affairs.