Kremlin wishes Germany success in forming ruling coalition

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 20, 15:42 UTC+3 SOCHI

The Kremlin spokesman noted that this procedure is "a purely internal affair of the Federal Republic of Germany"

SOCHI, November 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin follows the process of forming the ruling coalition in Germany and wishes its successful completion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Read also

Russian expert says political crisis in Germany unlikely to affect European Union

Peskov noted that this procedure is "a purely internal affair of the Federal Republic of Germany". He reiterated that President Vladimir Putin traditionally speaks in favor of maintaining and developing friendly and mutually advantageous relations between Germany and Russia, the countries having common economic interests.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Germany is one of priority vis-a-vis of Russia in European affairs.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
