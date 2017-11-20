KIEV, November 20. /TASS/. Ukraine’s refusal to vote for the UN resolution on fighting Nazism is against all logic, morals and the will of the Ukrainian people, said Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Ukrainian Choice social movement and Kiev’s representative to the humanitarian subgroup of the Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine.

While commenting on the United Nations General Assembly’s vote taking place on November 16, with only Ukraine and the United States refusing to support the resolution condemning Nazi glorification, Medvedchuk said that "unlike the US, Ukraine, as well as the majority of European countries, went through all the horrors of the Nazi occupation." "This is why Ukraine’s refusal to vote in favor of the UN General Assembly’s resolution is against all logic and morals, since Ukraine had lost millions of its citizens during the Great Patriotic War," Medvedchuk wrote in his blog on the Ukrainian Choice movement’s website.

Kiev has been voting like this since 2014, "defying the voice of reason and the opinion of the civilized world, which fights against all forms of Nazism and seeks to prevent attempts to glorify it, violating the will of the Ukrainian people, who still honor the memory of soldiers liberating the world from the plague of Nazism," the politician said.

Trying to please Washington

According to Medvedchuk, it all became possible because after those obsessed with the idea of European integration had come to power, Kiev lost its sovereignty, while Washington took control of the country. "Today, Kiev considers the US embassy to be its leadership, the Ukrainian authorities have been acting servile, implementing all the instructions received from Washington," he said.

At the same time, in Medvedchuk’s words, the current Ukrainian authorities cannot vote for the fight against Nazi glorification because it has adopted a law glorifying members of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) [both outlawed in Russia - TASS], "who were supporting Nazi Germany during the Great Patriotic War." "Is it possible to vote for the fight against Nazi glorification if the current authorities fail to punish those desecrating monuments to fighters against fascism and rename General Vatutin avenue [Nikolai Vatutin was a Soviet military commander - TASS] to honor Shukhevich [Roman Shukhevich was an SS-Hauptsturmfuhrer and one of the commanders of the Nachtigall Battalion, who was appointed as the chief commander of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) in December 1943 - TASS]?" Medvedchuk said.

However, he was confident that on the whole, the Ukrainian people were unwilling to accept the history, rewritten by the new government in order to please Washington, and forget their heroes. "I believe in the Ukrainian people’s wisdom. They are wiser than their rulers. I believe that Ukrainians will never fall for political provocations and allow the government to rewrite the country’s history," Medvedchuk pointed out.