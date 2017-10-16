Top diplomat notes spreading of neo-Nazism in Ukraine over past years

SOCHI, October 16. /TASS/. Glorification of neo-Nazism is common not just in the Baltic states, but in Ukraine as well, unfortunately, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the first Global Young Diplomats Forum at the World Festival of Youth and Students.

"Neo-Nazism has been rapidly developing in Ukraine over the recent years," he noted. "The day before yesterday was a new ‘Defender’s Day’ that was declared on the anniversary of establishment of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army that supported the Nazis."

"It is astonishing that people whose country was among those that suffered most during the Great Patriotic War are so easily soaking themselves in this abomination. Sorry, but I can’t put it any other way," the Russian foreign minister stressed.