Moscow urges UN to review its position on resolution condemning glorification of Nazism

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Moscow expects the UN to review its position on the resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening ceremony of an exhibition dubbed "Holocaust: Elimination, Liberation, Salvation" at the Cultural Center of the Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Corps Administration.

"Every year, our country submits to the UN a special resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism as well as other practices provoking the spread of modern Nazi ideas, racial discrimination and xenophobia," the minister said. "With each passing year, the number of countries voting in favor of this resolution increases, as well as the number of states taking part in drawing the document up."

"We are deeply concerned over the fact that the countries not supporting this resolution, cite the need to respect freedom of speech," the Russian top diplomat stressed. "I believe such statements to be deplorable as they in fact amount to granting freedom of speech to Goebbels’ propaganda. I expect this position to be reviewed."

Lavrov welcomed the current exhibition saying it would play an important role in commemorating the victims of WWII. "What is particularly important, is the fact that this exhibition will be demonstrated in a number of foreign countries and on the UN’s premises," he said. "I am sure this will help preserve the historical memory of those horrible events and serve as a reminder of the extraordinary acts of courage performed by the peoples of the former Soviet Union."

"Our ministry is ready to provide all possible support in implementing this important and much-needed initiative," the foreign minister added. "We are open for further cooperation with Jewish organizations both in Russia and abroad."