UNESCO confirms former French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay as new chief

PARIS, November 10. /TASS/. Former French Minister of Culture Audrey Azoulay has been appointed Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Azoulay was supported by 131 delegates, while 19 voted against her, a TASS journalist reported from its Paris headquarters.

The 45-year old French national will replace Bulgarian diplomat and scientist Irina Bokova who headed one of the largest international structures since 2009. Azoulay noted that she plans to bolster trust in the organization. She says that the main task of UNESCO is to work to create a stable world.

Azoulay studied in Paris Dauphine University, Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po), Ecole Nationale d'Administration, as well as in Lancaster University (UK). She began her career as Head of the Public Broadcasting Sector Office at the Media Development Directorate. The last 10 years she worked at the French National Centre of Cinematography (CNC).

In 2014, Audrey Azoulay was appointed Culture Adviser to French President Francois Hollande. She served as Minister of Culture and Communication until May 2017 and then ran for UNESCO Director-General. In the final session of the organization’s executive council (after six voting rounds), Azoulay won the majority of ballots clinching 30 out of 58 votes, while her rival Qatar’s diplomat and former Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari received the remaining 28.