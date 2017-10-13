Russia hails former French culture minister’s election as UNESCO director general

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian hails former French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay’s election as UNESCO director general, Grigory Ordzhonikidze, executive secretary of Russia’s commission for UNESCO affairs, told TASS on Friday.

"We hail her election. We have good relations with her," he said. "When she was France’s minister of culture, we had successful joint projects and contacts."

UNESCO’s Executive Board on Friday elected Audrey Azoulay of France the organization’s new director general to succeed Irina Bokova of Bulgaria who was the first woman to be elected UNESCO director general and has been in office since 2009.

The new UNESCO director general will be approved by the organization’s 39th General Conference due to be held next month.