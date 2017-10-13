Russia hails former French culture minister’s election as UNESCO director general

Russia hails former French culture minister’s election as UNESCO director generalSociety & Culture October 13, 21:33
US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 21:29
Audrey Azoulay of France elected UNESCO director generalWorld October 13, 21:15
New US ambassador to Russia grateful for warm reception in MoscowWorld October 13, 20:30
22 individuals injured at Transneft facility, safety rules violation case openedWorld October 13, 19:41
About 20% of HIV-positive Russians do not know of their illness — expertSociety & Culture October 13, 19:17
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rightsSociety & Culture October 13, 18:01
Sharapova likely to be placed in tough net at 2017 Kremlin Cup — Russian tennis chiefSport October 13, 17:52
Russia’s Aerospace Forces kill over 30 terrorist ringleaders in Syria since early OctoberMilitary & Defense October 13, 17:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian hails former French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay’s election as UNESCO director general, Grigory Ordzhonikidze, executive secretary of Russia’s commission for UNESCO affairs, told TASS on Friday.
"We hail her election. We have good relations with her," he said. "When she was France’s minister of culture, we had successful joint projects and contacts."
UNESCO’s Executive Board on Friday elected Audrey Azoulay of France the organization’s new director general to succeed Irina Bokova of Bulgaria who was the first woman to be elected UNESCO director general and has been in office since 2009.
The new UNESCO director general will be approved by the organization’s 39th General Conference due to be held next month.