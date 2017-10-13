Audrey Azoulay of France elected UNESCO director general

Russia hails former French culture minister’s election as UNESCO director generalSociety & Culture October 13, 21:33
US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 21:29
Audrey Azoulay of France elected UNESCO director generalWorld October 13, 21:15
New US ambassador to Russia grateful for warm reception in MoscowWorld October 13, 20:30
22 individuals injured at Transneft facility, safety rules violation case openedWorld October 13, 19:41
About 20% of HIV-positive Russians do not know of their illness — expertSociety & Culture October 13, 19:17
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rightsSociety & Culture October 13, 18:01
Sharapova likely to be placed in tough net at 2017 Kremlin Cup — Russian tennis chiefSport October 13, 17:52
Russia’s Aerospace Forces kill over 30 terrorist ringleaders in Syria since early OctoberMilitary & Defense October 13, 17:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PARIS, October 13. /TASS/. Audrey Azoulay, a French politician and former minister of culture, has been elected director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
According to a TASS correspondent, most of the UNESCO Executive Board members voted in favor of Azoulay’s candidature at Friday’s voting.
Thirty out of UNESCO’s 58 member nations supported her candidature in the last round of voting. Her rival, Qatar’s former Culture Minister Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari, scored 28 votes.
The new UNESCO director general will be approved by the organization’s 39th General Conference due to be held next month.
Initially, representatives of nine nations ran for UNESCO director general but Guatemala and Iraq withdrew their applications before the voting. Later on, Azerbaijan also withdrew its candidate. The move was followed by Vietnam, China, and Lebanon. Egypt’s candidate fell out of the race before the final voting after losing to the French politician in an interim round.