Europe needs dialogue with Russia, says Macron

World
October 31, 16:44 UTC+3

The French president comments on the relations with Russia

© EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

PARIS, October 31. /TASS/. Europe must conduct a dialogue with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said while addressing the European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday.

"We should conduct an intensive dialogue with Russia despite the existing problems. It will be more correct than to shut the door," Macron said. "France is conducting such a dialogue and it will go ahead with it."

He believes that Europe should follow the same policy in relations with Turkey.

Macron said that "the future of both countries is linked with Europe."

He pointed out that the European countries must safeguard their values, which, he said had universal nature.

"But one should refrain from attempts to lecture others," he believes.

Macron has become the first French president to have addressed the ECHR board with a policy speech.

"The European Court is a unique organization created for preventing a relapse of the horrors humanity experienced during World War II," he said.

