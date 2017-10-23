Back to Main page
Russia wants EU to be united and predictable partner — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 23, 13:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Commenting on the independence referendums in Italy’s Veneto and Lombardy regions held on Sunday, the Kremlin spokesman stressed that "this is an internal matter" of Italy

© AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The referendums in the Italian regions of Veneto and Lombardy are Italy’s internal affair, Russia would like the European Union to be a united and predictable partner, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Russia would like the EU to be a united, strong and predictably friendly partner," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Commenting on the independence referendums in Italy’s Veneto and Lombardy regions held on Sunday, Peskov stressed that "this is an internal matter" of Italy, just like Catalonia’s referendum concerns only Spain. "Russia has no intention whatsoever of meddling in the internal affairs of the countries we have very good and advanced relations with," he concluded.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
