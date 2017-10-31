Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov lambasts EU for playing ‘Russia blame game’ for all its woes

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 31, 15:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Lavrov, "everyone prefers to claim that the Russians are doing something"

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The authorities in the EU tend to play the ‘blame Russia card’ as a response to all the woes the continent faces, including natural disasters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the Association of European Businesses in Russia on Tuesday.

Read also

Lavrov: EU policing media mirrors ‘Orwellian’ hunt for dissidents, and subverts trust

"Any adverse developments impacting the European Union, from various anti-government demonstrations to the bankruptcies of some companies to even as far as man-made disasters - all that can be heaped on Russia’s ‘malevolence’ and our ‘abuse’ of cyber space," he elaborated.

"Some even blurted out that we would not only meddle in all the elections by any means but also that we'd control the atmosphere," Russia’s top diplomat noted.

Commenting on accusations against Moscow from some European countries, including France, Germany, the UK and Sweden, concerning the alleged meddling in the elections, Lavrov stressed "no one has provided a single hard fact [to substantiate these statements].

"However, if we talk about Germany, the fact that Chancellor [Angela] Merkel’s private phone had been tapped [by US intelligence] has been registered by everyone," he noted.

"However, the BND [Germany’s foreign intelligence agency - TASS] keeps quiet about that. Everyone prefers to claim that ‘the Russians are doing something, but we cannot provide any evidence, because this is classified information."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin slams reports about alleged preparations for Putin-Trump meeting as ridiculous
2
Lavrov castigates West’s efforts to hide behind cloak of secrecy in ‘Russia blame game’
3
Russia may further ease visa restrictions for Chinese tourists in near future
4
Russia's new medium-airlift military transport aircraft to make its first flight in 2023
5
Russia moves up to 35th position in Doing Business rating
6
Lavrov lambasts EU for playing ‘Russia blame game’ for all its woes
7
Fourth Borei-class submarine to be floated out in November
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама