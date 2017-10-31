Lavrov lambasts EU for playing ‘Russia blame game’ for all its woes

Lavrov castigates West’s efforts to hide behind cloak of secrecy in ‘Russia blame game’Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:48
Russia moves up to 35th position in Doing Business ratingBusiness & Economy October 31, 15:46
Kremlin slams reports about alleged preparations for Putin-Trump meeting as ridiculousRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:22
Lavrov lambasts EU for playing ‘Russia blame game’ for all its woesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:15
Lavrov troubled that Kiev may sabotage new disengagement efforts in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:10
Putin to meet with Iranian supreme leader in TehranRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 14:22
Kremlin hopes probes into US election will not lead to whipping up Russophobic hysteriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 14:22
Russia’s Pacific Fleet frogmen brace for new record divesMilitary & Defense October 31, 14:16
Russian PM wishes Beijing success in building socialism based on China’s uniquenessRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 13:53
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The authorities in the EU tend to play the ‘blame Russia card’ as a response to all the woes the continent faces, including natural disasters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the Association of European Businesses in Russia on Tuesday.
"Any adverse developments impacting the European Union, from various anti-government demonstrations to the bankruptcies of some companies to even as far as man-made disasters - all that can be heaped on Russia’s ‘malevolence’ and our ‘abuse’ of cyber space," he elaborated.
"Some even blurted out that we would not only meddle in all the elections by any means but also that we'd control the atmosphere," Russia’s top diplomat noted.
Commenting on accusations against Moscow from some European countries, including France, Germany, the UK and Sweden, concerning the alleged meddling in the elections, Lavrov stressed "no one has provided a single hard fact [to substantiate these statements].
"However, if we talk about Germany, the fact that Chancellor [Angela] Merkel’s private phone had been tapped [by US intelligence] has been registered by everyone," he noted.
"However, the BND [Germany’s foreign intelligence agency - TASS] keeps quiet about that. Everyone prefers to claim that ‘the Russians are doing something, but we cannot provide any evidence, because this is classified information."