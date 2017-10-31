Back to Main page
Lavrov: EU policing media mirrors ‘Orwellian’ hunt for dissidents, and subverts trust

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 31, 13:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Lavrov noted that without a single piece of evidence Russia was being accused of meddling in other countries' affairs

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The emergence of special agencies in Europe for struggle against hybrid threats without Russia taking part looks like hunt for dissenters and by no means helps restore trust, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with members of the Association of European Businesses.

"For resistance to imaginary threats from Moscow various anti-Russian structures are being created, such as the strategic communications group for the East within the European External Action Service and the European Center of Excellence for Countering Hybrid threats in Helsinki," he said.

Read also

Putin says excessive trust in Europe is Russia’s key mistake in past years

Lavrov recalled that at a recent meeting with his Finnish counterpart he asked what the center’s activities would be focused on. In reply Timo Soini expressed interest in Russia’s cooperation with that center.

"But that was a verbal contact," Lavrov said. "Nobody has invited us yet. If we are invited, possibly this will be of interest. For now there has been no invitation. Such steps to create various agencies for struggle against hybrid threats and mass media look very much like hunt for dissenters. It will hardly help restore trust."

Lavrov noted that without presenting a single piece of evidence Russia was being accused of "intervention in elections not only in the United States, but also in the European countries; just recently there were charges that Moscow decides who should be appointed to a ministerial post in South Africa."

"In a word, fantasies are limitless," Lavrov said.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
