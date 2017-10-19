Putin says excessive trust in Europe is Russia’s key mistake in past years

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. Excessive trust in Europe is Russia’s key mistake in foreign policy in the past 15 years, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

"Our key mistake regarding West is that we have trusted you too much," Putin said.

"We have to turn this page and move forward and our relations should be based on mutual respect and we should treat each other as equal partners," he added.