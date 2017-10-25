Russian, German presidents to discuss Minsk peace deal

Putin hopes Steinmeier’s visit will boost Russia-Germany tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 17:09
MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Germany, Vladimir Putin and Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will focus on implementation of the Minsk agreements at their forthcoming talks, say preparatory documents for the meeting.
Putin and Steinmeier "are expected to discuss pressing international issues, including the fight against terrorism, the situation in the Middle East (particularly in Syria) as well as resolution of the Ukraine crisis, including implementation of the Minsk accords," the documents say.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, the presidential aide, are taking part in the talks along with German State Secretary Stephan Steinlein, the head of the Office of the Federal President, and German Ambassador to Russia R·diger von Fritsch.