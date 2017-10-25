Back to Main page
Russian, German presidents to discuss Minsk peace deal

World
October 25, 16:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin and Steinmeier are expected to discuss pressing international issues, including the fight against terrorism, the situation in the Middle East

Presidents of Germany and Russia, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Vladimir Putin

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Germany, Vladimir Putin and Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will focus on implementation of the Minsk agreements at their forthcoming talks, say preparatory documents for the meeting.

Putin and Steinmeier "are expected to discuss pressing international issues, including the fight against terrorism, the situation in the Middle East (particularly in Syria) as well as resolution of the Ukraine crisis, including implementation of the Minsk accords," the documents say.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, the presidential aide, are taking part in the talks along with German State Secretary Stephan Steinlein, the head of the Office of the Federal President, and German Ambassador to Russia R·diger von Fritsch.

