Putin fills in Normandy Four on Russia’s approaches to key Minsk accord provisions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 24, 16:57 UTC+3

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with the Normandy Four leaders

Read also

Normandy Four leaders call for ceasefire in Donbass

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had a telephone conversation with the other three Normandy Four leaders, informed them about Russia’s approaches to the key provisions of the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"The leaders exchanged opinions on the situation in southeastern Ukraine in the light of serious problems with the implementation of the Minsk agreements of February 12, 2015. Vladimir Putin elaborated in detail on Russia’s approaches to all the key provisions of those agreements," the Kremlin noted.

The leaders heard reports by Ambassador Ertugul Apakan, Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, and his deputy Alexander Hug on the ceasefire situation along the contact line in Donbass and other aspects of the OSCE monitors’ activities.

"The leaders agreed to continue contacts, including the top level ones," the Kremlin stressed.

Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
