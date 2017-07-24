Putin fills in Normandy Four on Russia’s approaches to key Minsk accord provisions

Russian energy minister says oil prices may grow in 2017Business & Economy July 24, 17:31
Putin fills in Normandy Four on Russia’s approaches to key Minsk accord provisionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 24, 16:57
Normandy Four leaders call for ceasefire in DonbassWorld July 24, 16:29
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festivalSociety & Culture July 24, 16:08
Russian aircraft deliver almost 6,000 strikes on gunmen in Syria in 2 monthsMilitary & Defense July 24, 16:06
FIFA: all collected doping tests at 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia test negativeSport July 24, 15:49
Kremlin refutes ‘fake’ news reports on Russia's alleged funding of anti-fracking activistsBusiness & Economy July 24, 14:54
Russia, EU discuss joint energy projectsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 24, 14:51
Russia proposes Moscow and Sochi for hosting 2019 World Boxing ChampionshipSport July 24, 14:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had a telephone conversation with the other three Normandy Four leaders, informed them about Russia’s approaches to the key provisions of the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.
"The leaders exchanged opinions on the situation in southeastern Ukraine in the light of serious problems with the implementation of the Minsk agreements of February 12, 2015. Vladimir Putin elaborated in detail on Russia’s approaches to all the key provisions of those agreements," the Kremlin noted.
The leaders heard reports by Ambassador Ertugul Apakan, Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, and his deputy Alexander Hug on the ceasefire situation along the contact line in Donbass and other aspects of the OSCE monitors’ activities.
"The leaders agreed to continue contacts, including the top level ones," the Kremlin stressed.