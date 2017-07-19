Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov slams EU’s ‘absurd’ bid to tie better dialogue with Russia to fulfilling Minsk deal

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 19, 17:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia's top diplomat made this statement speaking at a meeting with EU foreign ministers and heads of the EU delegation to Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Lavrov hopes relations with EU will get back to normal

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the European Union’s attempts to link improvement in relations with Russia with full implementation of the Minsk accords was absurd, speaking at a meeting with EU foreign ministers and heads of the EU delegation to Russia.

"By outlining Russia’s steady course on reviving cooperation with the EU, Lavrov stressed the absurdity of the EU’s attempts to link improvement in relations with Russia with full implementation of the Minsk accords," the ministry said.

The meeting also discussed the situations in Libya and Afghanistan, as well as some other current international issues.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US State Department voices concerns over ‘Little Russia’ project
2
Russia’s advanced military hardware premiers at MAKS-2017 international airshow
3
Russian filmmaker: ‘We are witnessing a dictatorship of political correctness in Europe’
4
German Cabinet voices concern over ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses activities in Russia
5
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
6
Lavrov slams EU’s ‘absurd’ bid to tie better dialogue with Russia to fulfilling Minsk deal
7
Trump blasts media reports on his ‘secret’ meeting with Putin
TOP STORIES
Реклама