Lavrov slams EU’s ‘absurd’ bid to tie better dialogue with Russia to fulfilling Minsk deal

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the European Union’s attempts to link improvement in relations with Russia with full implementation of the Minsk accords was absurd, speaking at a meeting with EU foreign ministers and heads of the EU delegation to Russia.
"By outlining Russia’s steady course on reviving cooperation with the EU, Lavrov stressed the absurdity of the EU’s attempts to link improvement in relations with Russia with full implementation of the Minsk accords," the ministry said.
The meeting also discussed the situations in Libya and Afghanistan, as well as some other current international issues.