Bill on Donbass reintegration contradicts Minsk Accords — Russian envoy

MINSK, October 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s bill on the so-called reintegration of Donbass runs counter to the Minsk Accords, Russia’s envoy to the Contact Group for a settlement in the east of Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov, has said.

"The bill submitted to the Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday on the restoration of sovereignty over Donbass runs counter to the Minsk Accords, pushes Donbass father away from Ukraine and blocks the peace process," he said. "Ukraine has not made a decision to grant a special status to certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk Region on the permanent basis. A special status for Donbass is a mandatory condition for a political settlement in Ukraine."

The ceasefire on the disengagement line in Donbass is violated mainly by Ukrainian troops, but the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces refuses to impose responsibility for ceasefire violation, he said.

"Ukraine refuses to issue orders on disciplinary liability for the violation of ceasefire," he said, stressing that in most cases the ceasefire is violated by the Kiev side.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko submitted to parliament two bills concerning the situation in Donbass. One refers to the region as an "occupied territory," accuses Russia of "aggression" and empowers the head of state to use the armed forces for the "liberation" of these territories.

The other bill prolongs the operation of the 2014 law on the special status of Donbas, adopted as a key document for political settlement in the east of Ukraine within the framework of the Minsk Accords. However, as before, the duration of the special status has temporal terms, while the Minsk Accords state clearly that it should be open-ended.