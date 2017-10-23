Back to Main page
Armed attacker bursts into Moscow radio station studio, stabs host

October 23, 13:29 UTC+3

Tatyana Felgengauer

Tatyana Felgengauer

© Anatoly Strunin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. A man armed with a knife forced his way into the studio of Moscow’s Ekho Moskvy radio station located in the capital’s downtown area on Monday to stab host Tatyana Felgengauer, the radio station’s website said.

"A man burst into the radio station’s studio, stabbing host Tatyana Felgengauer in the throat. He was detained by security personnel and handed over to the police. Doctors say Tatyana’s life is not in danger. A catheter had to be placed. She was taken to hospital," the statement reads.

A source in the law enforcement has confirmed the attack.

"A yet-to-be identified attacker injured the journalist in the neck. He was detained and is being questioned. The motives of the crime are being looked into," the source said.

