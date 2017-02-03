Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Machete attack on officers near Louvre might be 'terrorist in nature'

World
February 03, 14:59 UTC+3
A French soldier opened fire this morning at the Louvre museum after a man tried to attack him
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Thibault Camus

PARIS, February 3. /Mikhail Timofeev/TASS/.According to the French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, the attack was likely an attampt  to carry out an act of terrorism. A second suspect has been detained. 

"Most likely it was an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack", Cazeneuve stated. 

The man cried out "Allahu Akbar",  and the police believe he wanted to carry out a terrorist attack, the head of the French capital's police Michel Cadot said earlier. 

An unknown man with two backpacks intended to enter the underground shopping mall Carousel, located very close to the Louvre museum. When the officers tried to check what was inside his handbag, the suspect took a knife and a machete and attacked the soldiers shouting "Allahu Akbar"  and other threats. One soldier was lightly injured, the attacker was shot by another soldier. The attacker has not been identified yet.

A large area around the museum has been sealed off, the closest metro station to the Louvre has been closed. The museum officials closed Louvre and kept the visitors inside. The French interior ministry said anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the case.  

An assault at Louvre museum in Paris (video footage)

France is under a state of emergency following a spate of terror attacks in which more than 230 people have been killed. In December, 2016, parliament voted to extend the measure to July, 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Terrorism
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
12
The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine
12
Miss Universe reveals 2017 winner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
Kremlin comments on US decision to adjust sanctions against Russia
3
Kremlin urges to persuade Kiev to abandon 'criminal attacks' on Donbass
4
Kremlin: No border regime introduced between Russia, Belarus
5
Moscow expects Reuters to clarify its complaints concerning working conditions in Russia
6
Kremlin says passports of Donetsk, Lugansk republics not recognized in Russia
7
Russia may supply ten Su-35 fighter jets to China in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама