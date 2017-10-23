Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nicosia backs Moscow in war on terror, Cypriot president says

World
October 23, 11:02 UTC+3 NICOSIA

According to the Cypriot leader, only joint actions of the international community can help solve the problem of terrorism

Share
1 pages in this article

NICOSIA, October 23. /TASS/. Cyprus supports Russia in combating terrorism and calls for stepping up international cooperation to eliminate this threat, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said in an interview with TASS ahead of his visit to Moscow.

"We commend Russia for its commitment to fighting international terrorism. The Agreement on Combating Terrorism between the Republic of Cyprus and the Russian Federation, signed in February 2015, has undoubtedly marked a new era of cooperation and will contribute to the reinforcement of our efforts for effectively addressing terrorist threats," Anastasiades said.

Read also

Lavrov points to some countries geopolitical interests hampering war on terror

World community must put end to oil trade with terrorists — Lavrov

Putin certain that united efforts to defeat terrorists in Syria will succeed

Putin warns against double standards in war on terror

According to the Cypriot leader, terrorism constitutes a serious threat to regional and international peace and security, and only joint actions of the international community can help solve this problem.

"Cyprus is a firm advocate of the necessity for comprehensive and concerted global action to counter this threat. In this respect, Cyprus takes an active part in global efforts to eliminate international terrorism. We must collectively do more to disrupt terrorist travel, but also to address the issue of returnee foreign fighters," he said.

The Cypriot president is beginning his official visit to Russia on Monday. On the same day, he is scheduled to meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, and his talks with President Vladimir Putin are due to Tuesday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Japanese PM Abe preparing for new meeting with Putin
2
Coalition wants Raqqa to be a Syrian center beyond Assad’s control — Russian senator
3
New parties may join Astana talks on Syria
4
Russian defense contractor developing new heavy helicopter prototype
5
Cyprus expects to increase tourist flow from Russia
6
US indulging in lies to have UN-OPCW mission’s mandate extended — Foreign Ministry
7
Scientific team unlocks secret to supercaps’ vast capacity as ‘the battery of the future’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама