Nicosia backs Moscow in war on terror, Cypriot president says

NICOSIA, October 23. /TASS/. Cyprus supports Russia in combating terrorism and calls for stepping up international cooperation to eliminate this threat, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said in an interview with TASS ahead of his visit to Moscow.

"We commend Russia for its commitment to fighting international terrorism. The Agreement on Combating Terrorism between the Republic of Cyprus and the Russian Federation, signed in February 2015, has undoubtedly marked a new era of cooperation and will contribute to the reinforcement of our efforts for effectively addressing terrorist threats," Anastasiades said.

According to the Cypriot leader, terrorism constitutes a serious threat to regional and international peace and security, and only joint actions of the international community can help solve this problem.

"Cyprus is a firm advocate of the necessity for comprehensive and concerted global action to counter this threat. In this respect, Cyprus takes an active part in global efforts to eliminate international terrorism. We must collectively do more to disrupt terrorist travel, but also to address the issue of returnee foreign fighters," he said.

The Cypriot president is beginning his official visit to Russia on Monday. On the same day, he is scheduled to meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, and his talks with President Vladimir Putin are due to Tuesday.