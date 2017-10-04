World community must put end to oil trade with terrorists — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The international community must put an end to trade with terrorists in oil, precious metals and historical artefacts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the 16th international conference of heads of secret and security services and law enforcement agencies in Krasnodar on Wednesday. The text of his statement was published on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

"Successful struggle against terrorism is impossible without putting impregnable obstructions to financial, material and technical support for terrorist organizations, in the first place, the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), Jabhat al-Nusra, whatever its current name, and the affiliated groups. The international community must put an end to trade with terrorists in oil, oil products, precious metals, other natural resources and historical artefacts," Lavrov said.

Lavrov pointed out that despite the efforts being taken oil trade earned the Islamic State $200 million-$250 million last year alone.

"True, this amount is one-fourth or one-fifth of what the Islamic State made a year ago, but the financing of the Islamic State’s criminal activity is continuing," he said.

"The terrorists are adjusting themselves to new conditions, deriving extra incomes from human trafficking and expanding trade in stolen antiquities and human organs and from participation in legal businesses and stock market gambling.