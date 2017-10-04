Putin warns against double standards in war on terror

KRASNODAR, October 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the global community to abandon the double standard policy in the fight against terrorism.

"We support an integrated approach to countering of terrorism, spread of its ideology and financing of illegal armed groups, as well as rejection of the double standard policy in the fight against the major modern threat," says the presidential welcome address to the participants of the 16th meeting of chiefs of intelligence, security and law enforcement agencies of foreign countries that are FSB partners that kicked off in Kranosdar.

The presidential welcome address was read out by Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov. "We call on the global community to perform key resolutions of the UN Security Council in this sphere," the head of state noted.

Putin noted that the growing number of terror attacks across the globe shows the need of joint efforts against international terrorism.

"Active counter-terror activities in Syria and Iraq did not lead to total demolition of the infrastructure and combat potential of terrorist organizations. Militants changed their tactics and started creating new strongholds in other states and regions," the president stated.

Putin stressed that, in light of this, foreign terrorists who passed ideological brainwashing and sabotage training in armed conflict areas and are coming back to their countries where they continue conducting terror activities constitute a serious danger.

"This source of recruitment for international terrorism should be duly detected and neutralized," the Russian president said.

One hundred sixteen delegations from 74 states and four international organizations - UN, EU, SCO and CIS - are taking part in the Krasnodar meeting.