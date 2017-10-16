Back to Main page
Lavrov points to some countries geopolitical interests hampering war on terror

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 16, 11:21 UTC+3 SOCHI

The practice of unilateral sanctions has seriously undermined international law, the Russian diplomat stated

© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

SOCHI, October 16. /TASS/. The world community is unable to unite in the war on terror now since some states are pursuing their own geopolitical goals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday during the Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi.

Read also

Lavrov slams NATO for its geopolitical ambitions

"The world situation remains tense and unpredictable, and new challenges emerge, in addition there is an upsurge of international terrorism that threatens the entire international community," Lavrov told a panel discussion "Global Politics and Its Agenda: How to Protect the World."

"No coalition can be truly achieved now. Some governments pursue their own geopolitical interests," the top diplomat pointed out.

According to Lavrov, political systems are being exported without taking into account traditions.

"The practice of unilateral sanctions has seriously undermined international law," he stressed, voicing concerns over "the loss of mutual trust, which won’t be easily restored."

Topics
Foreign policy Russian Foreign Ministry
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
