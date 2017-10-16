Lavrov points to some countries geopolitical interests hampering war on terror

SOCHI, October 16. /TASS/. The world community is unable to unite in the war on terror now since some states are pursuing their own geopolitical goals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday during the Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi.

"The world situation remains tense and unpredictable, and new challenges emerge, in addition there is an upsurge of international terrorism that threatens the entire international community," Lavrov told a panel discussion "Global Politics and Its Agenda: How to Protect the World."

"No coalition can be truly achieved now. Some governments pursue their own geopolitical interests," the top diplomat pointed out.

According to Lavrov, political systems are being exported without taking into account traditions.

"The practice of unilateral sanctions has seriously undermined international law," he stressed, voicing concerns over "the loss of mutual trust, which won’t be easily restored."