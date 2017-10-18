What is going on with Syria's Raqqa

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The administrative status of Raqqa continues to be central issue after the city’s liberation, Semyon Bagdasarov, Head of the Center for the Middle East and Central Asia Studies, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Now that Raqqa has been liberated, the key issue is what entity it will be part of," he said.

"According to statements made by Syrian Kurds, it will be declared a canton within the Federation of Northern Syria."

"Here a lot will depend on the United States," the expert added.

Bagdasarov did not rule out though that the US and its allies could allocate funds to restore Raqqa. "That will be done to show that the territory uncontrolled by President Assad is being rebuilt, unlike other parts of the country," he explained.

On Tuesday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) armed coalition said Raqqa had been recaptured from the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia). The offensive against the city proclaimed by terrorists as their capital began on June 6. The operation was conducted by the SDF consisting predominantly of Kurdish fighters supported by the US.

The US military said on Tuesday that 90% of Raqqa had been recaptured from the terrorists. For his part, member of the SDF command Talal Silo told the Al-Arabiya TV network that, once Raqqa is liberated, control over the city would be transferred to the Civil Council, which would consist of local residents, while order will be ensured by 3,000 policemen from among SDF fighters.