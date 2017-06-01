Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa

Military & Defense
June 01, 8:25 UTC+3

The airstrikes have also destroyed 36 cars, eight fuel tanker trucks and 17 jeeps mounted with mortars and large-caliber weapons

Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Defense Ministry's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Force has destroyed three convoys of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), killing 80 militants, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Thursday.

Read also

Russian cruise missiles hit terrorist targets near Palmyra

"During the night of May 31 to June 1, members of the Islamic State terror group made another attempt to move to the Palmyra area," the source said. "Three militant convoys left Raqqa under the cover of the night and headed south using various routes, their movement was detected by our intelligence," he added. "Russia’s Aerospace Force delivered airstrikes on several targets, killing more than 80 IS terrorists and destroying 36 cars, eight fuel tanker trucks and 17 jeeps mounted with mortars and large-caliber weapons," the source added.

According to the Defense Ministry, the command of the Russian forces deployed to Syria "had warned that any attempt by IS militants to leave Raqqa in the direction of Palmyra will be thwarted."

The first terrorist convoy heading to Palmyra from Raqqa was destroyed by the Russian Aerospace Force on May 25.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that armed units of the Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by the US, British and French special operations units, had come very close to Raqqa.

Read also
Syrian boys sell balloons at the Hamadiyah market in the Old City of Damascus

Moscow sees positive military and political developments in Syria

"The city is almost blocked from the north. At the same time, the Syrian Democratic Forces have stopped their offensive so the city still has not been fully encircled," the Russian Defense Ministry’s sources said. "Terrorists have been taking advantage of the situation, crossing the River Euphrates and moving to southern Syria."

The sources also said that the Russian forces command "will continue to take measures to prevent IS units from leaving Raqqa in the direction of Homs and Hama." "The Russian aircraft in Syria are capable of eliminating terrorists around the clock," the Defense Ministry pointed out.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
11
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
6
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa
2
Russian cruise missiles hit terrorist targets near Palmyra
3
Russia offers warm reception for all guests coming to 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
4
Piloting error likely behind Russian Defense Ministry’s plane crash off Sochi coast
5
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
6
Oil surplus on global market will go down by July 1 — Russia’s energy minister
7
Sukhoi-30SM fighter to join Baltic Fleet’s aviation in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама