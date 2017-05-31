Russian cruise missiles hit terrorist targets near Palmyra

Kabul blast kills at least 65, leaves hundreds wounded — mediaWorld May 31, 9:25
MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Admiral Essen frigate and the Krasnodar submarine have fired four Kalibr missiles at the facilities of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) located near the city of Palmyra, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The Admiral Essen frigate and the Krasnodar submarine currently deployed to the eastern section of the Mediterranean Sea, fired four Kalibr missiles at the IS facilities near Palmyra. All targets have been hit," the statement reads. According to the Defense Ministry, the submarine fired missiles from underwater.
The attack targeted terrorist shelters east of Palmyra, where militants armed with heavy weapons had moved from Raqqa, the Defense Ministry added.
The statement also says that "the US, Turkish and Israeli military authorities were timely informed about cruise missile attacks, the current communications channels were used."
"The successful mission has proved the high level of the Russian navy’s combat readiness, particularly of the crews of the warships and the submarine involved in the cruise missile attack," the Defense Ministry pointed out.
"Russia’s navy has shown its ability to carry out effective attacks using precision weapons shortly after receiving orders," the ministry stressed.