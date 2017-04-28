Back to Main page
Syrian troops retake major gas field near Palmyra — paper

World
April 28, 7:06 UTC+3 BEIRUT

The operation is the latest success in the Syrian armed forces’ effort to drive Islamic State radicals out of oil and gas deposits and facilities in eastern Homs

BEIRUT, April 28. /TASS/. Syrian government troops and militia have retaken the country’s biggest gas field, the Shaer gas deposit northwest of Palmyra, held by the radical Islamic State group (outlawed in Russia), the al-Watan newspaper reported.

The operation is the latest success in the Syrian armed forces’ effort to drive Islamic State radicals out of oil and gas deposits and facilities in the eastern part of the Homs province.

In February, Syrian forces established full control over Haiyan gas field and gas processing plant. When Islamic State forces were driven out of the historic city of Palmyra, they were forced to leave the oil wells at the Jesal and al-Maher oil fields near the city. The Syrian authorities have immediately started to restore infrastructure at these facilities.

Syrian conflict
